Former Russian mayor appointed head of Russian-occupied Kharkiv

Europe

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Former Russian mayor appointed head of Russian-occupied Kharkiv

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 05:26 pm
A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

A former mayor of a Russian city has been appointed to head a new Russian-installed government in northeastern Ukraine, the latest in a string of such appointments which Kyiv says are part of attempts to annexe its territory.

Andrei Alekseyenko resigned as mayor of Krasnodar, Russia's sixteenth-largest city, on Thursday. He will now head a new Russian-appointed council of ministers in the Kharkiv province, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing a decree by the local Russian-installed administration.

The province, which has been partially occupied by Russian troops, surrounds Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv. It lies north of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions which Moscow is seeking to capture on behalf of separatist proxy forces who have declared independence from Kyiv.

Russian officials have previously said that occupied areas of Ukraine will never return to Kyiv's control, and that referendums on their accession to Russia may be held in the autumn. Ukraine has called them "pseudo-referendums" and vowed to prevent them.

Russian forces currently control less than half of the Kharkiv region. Russian forces abandoned an attack on Kharkiv city in May, after fierce Ukrainian resistance, but continue to bombard the city from positions beyond its outskirts.

World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine war / Kharkiv

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

7h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

6h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

32m | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

42m | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

5h | Videos
How economic journalism touches lives

How economic journalism touches lives

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings