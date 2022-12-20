Former concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of Nazi war crimes - media

Europe

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Former concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of Nazi war crimes - media

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 04:29 pm
FILE PHOTO: Defendant Irmgard F, a former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp attends her trial in a courtroom in Itzehoe, Germany, October 26, 2021. Christian Charisius/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Defendant Irmgard F, a former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp attends her trial in a courtroom in Itzehoe, Germany, October 26, 2021. Christian Charisius/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp secretary was convicted on Tuesday for her role in the murder of thousands of people, German media reported, in what could be one of the country's last trials for World War Two crimes.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of more than 10,500 people, the NDR broadcaster reported.

The indictment had originally charged Furchner with aiding and abetting the murders of 11,412 people.

The court was not immediately available to confirm the ruling.

The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up in court.

Furchner worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof, near Gdansk, in today's Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis' extermination campaign.

She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was aged between 18 and 19 at the time of the crimes.

World+Biz

Nazi / Holocaust / World War Two

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

6h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

54m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

34m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan