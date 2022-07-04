Forget 'arguments of the past,' UK's Labour sets out Brexit plan

Europe

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Forget 'arguments of the past,' UK's Labour sets out Brexit plan

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:28 pm
FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's opposition leader will on Monday set out his plan to make Brexit work, telling his Labour Party it was time to forget "arguments of the past" and that, if in power, he would not want to reverse Britain's divorce from the European Union.

A former opponent of Brexit, Labour leader Keir Starmer will hope to end lingering debate in the party about the merits of leaving the EU. Instead, he will set out a policy aimed at fixing trade difficulties that have emerged and winning back the European Union's confidence in Britain.

In one of his first major policy speeches on the issue, Starmer will say that the party would eliminate border checks and other barriers while encouraging investment in Northern Ireland, where trade has been disrupted by the terms of Brexit.

"Let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union," he will say, according to excerpts, provided by his office, from a speech he will deliver at the Centre for European Reform think tank.

Britain's 2016 referendum on British membership split political parties, with Labour largely backing a vote to stay in the EU but then adopting a hybrid position where it accepted its outcome but called for another public vote.

In recognition of the popularity of Brexit among some Labour voters, the speech will attempt to quell voices in the party who have said a Labour government would press for returning to the bloc.

One of his main policy priorities was to "sort out" the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, part of the Brexit agreement negotiated by the Conservative government, which deals with trade between the British province and EU-member Ireland to the south while avoiding a hard border between the two.

Britain's governing Conservatives have introduced new legislation to unilaterally change part of the protocol, which London says has created tension in Northern Ireland.

The EU, in response, has launched legal proceedings against Britain.

"We will be the honest broker our countries need. We will get the protocol working and we will make it the springboard to securing a better deal for the British people," Starmer will say.

World+Biz

EU / UK / UK Brexit / Brexit plan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

6h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

8h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

3h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

6h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation