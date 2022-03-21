Flow of Ukrainian refugees testing limits of central Europe's capacity

Europe

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

Flow of Ukrainian refugees testing limits of central Europe's capacity

Most of the Ukrainians have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, data compiled by the UN refugee agency shows, putting pressure on the European Union countries now attempting to shelter them

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 11:34 am
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine get shelter inside a tent after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine get shelter inside a tent after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Officials in Central Europe voiced concern on Sunday that they were reaching capacity to comfortably house some of the nearly 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion and are now camped in temporary accommodation.

Most of the Ukrainians have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, data compiled by the UN refugee agency shows, putting pressure on the European Union countries now attempting to shelter them.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the government would seek to extend a state of emergency to deal with the influx, with officials trying to relocate new arrivals to cities outside the capital Prague to ease the pressure.

"The Czech Republic is balancing on the edge of capacities where we are able to provide comfortable living conditions," Rakusan said during a television debate. "Living in gyms, sleeping bags, or campsites is not good for life."

The Czech parliament also approved three laws this week making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to access to work, health insurance, and allow schools to raise class capacities.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

In Poland, whose Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million is the region's largest, refugees waited in line for a third day in front of the National Stadium temporarily turned into an administration office to register new arrivals.

More than 2 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland since the invasion by Russia, which it says is a "special operation" aimed at demilitarising Ukraine, began on Feb. 24. Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an aggressive war of choice. 

Warsaw officials say this has increased the Polish capital's population of 1.8 million by 17%.

"We never know how many refugees will arrive," Warsaw city council spokeswoman Monika Beuth-Lutyk said. "We have done everything we can and the next move is up to the government to implement a system and to build refugee towns."

'Panic starts'

At the Medyka crossing, Poland's busiest along the country's some 500-km (310-mile) border with Ukraine, aid groups were preparing for a surge of refugees if humanitarian corridors allowed Ukrainians in areas under siege to escape.

An International Organization for Migration spokesman said that thousands of people have crossed daily at Medyka alone.

"We don't know how many people and we don't know when they will arrive," the group's spokesman Jorge Galindo told Reuters.

With men of conscription age obliged to stay and help defend Ukraine, mostly women and children have entered the EU.

Newly arriving refugees described panic during their escapes that included shelling and shooting overhead by Russian forces as they fled their cities and began long journeys to safety.

"Rockets started to fly," said Natalia Strelcova, who entered Poland with her cat after fleeing the Dnipro region.

"It becomes scary, panic starts, and you want to run away somewhere," Strelcova added.

Top News / World+Biz

migrants / Ukraine crisis / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

55m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh