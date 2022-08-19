Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Europe

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 08:41 pm
FILE PHOTO: Finland&#039;s Prime Minister Sanna Marin leaves a meeting at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium early July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
FILE PHOTO: Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin leaves a meeting at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium early July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.

"I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week," she told a news conference. "Never in my life have I used drugs."

Marin added that her ability to perform her duties was remained unimpaired during the night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

Video clips of Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad. 

Marin had faced calls to do a drug test from politicians in her government coalition as well as from the opposition after the videos emerged.

Top News / World+Biz

Finnish PM Sanna Marin / drug test / party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

10h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

9h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

1h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

3h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

3h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings