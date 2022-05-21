Finland, Sweden would be valuable additions to NATO, UK's Johnson tells Erdogan

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:12 am

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Finland and Sweden would be valuable additions to the NATO alliance.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the PM also asked Erdogan on a call to work with Swedish, Finnish and NATO counterparts to address any concerns ahead of a leaders summit in Madrid next month, and said the UK stands ready to support.

The UK PM and the Turkish president also agreed to work to unlock supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising global food prices, the Downing Street spokesperson added.

