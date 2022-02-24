Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says

Finland is prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, the country's prime minister Sanna Marin has said.

"[Finland's] ministry of interior for its part is preparing to receive refugees from Ukraine," she said, reports Al Jazeera.

Both Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto have strongly condemned Russia's attack.

"Despite prior warnings this morning has come as a shock for all of us and our deepest feelings are with Ukrainian people," Niinisto said.