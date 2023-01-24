Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden: Finnish FM

FILE PHOTO: A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden, the Finnish foreign minister said Tuesday, after Turkey indicated it would not approve Sweden's bid following a burning of the Koran outside its Stockholm embassy.

"We have to assess the situation, whether something has happened that in the longer term would prevent Sweden from going ahead," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said, adding that it was "too early to take a position on that now" and that a joint application remains the "first option".