Finland interested in European anti-aircraft defence system

Finland's Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen speaks to media on the day of a NATO defence ministers meeting, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Finland is interested in the development of a European anti-aircraft defence system but would not take a very central role in it, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with NATO peers in Brussels.

In September, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a Reuters interview that Berlin aimed to strike a deal with other NATO countries on the air defence system during the ongoing defence minister meeting in Brussels on 12-13 Oct.

Finland and neighbouring Sweden are applying for membership in the Western military alliance NATO and were invited to join the meeting as official applicants.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only two NATO member countries which have not yet ratified the Finnish and Swedish memberships.

Kaikkonen said he had met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.

"I brought up our wish that the ratification would proceed in Turkey," he said, adding the meeting had been "constructive" despite Turkey still having reservations over the matter.

Turkey has accused the two Nordic nations of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.

