Fierce street fighting in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, a pivotal battle for Donbas

Europe

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

Fierce street fighting in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, a pivotal battle for Donbas

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer near a frontline, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Jun 6, 2022. Reuters
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Jun 6, 2022. Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a pivotal battle in the Kremlin's attempt to control the eastern Donbas region.

"Our heroes do not give up positions in Sievierodonetsk. In the city, fierce street fighting continues," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday.

"And the Ukrainian Donbas stands, stands strong," he added referring to the region where Sievierodonetsk is located.

It was unclear which side had the upper hand, with "the situation changing from hour to hour", Oleksandr Stryuk, head of administration in Sievierodonetsk, said on television.

The city has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas - comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces - as the Kremlin's invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia was also throwing troops and equipment into its drive to capture the largest remaining Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said earlier on Monday the situation had worsened after Ukrainian defenders had pushed back the Russians over the weekend as they seemed close to victory.

In its nightly update, the Ukrainian military said two civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday and that Russian forces had fired at more than 20 communities.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict.

Russia says it is on a mission to "liberate" the Donbas - partly held by separatist proxies of Moscow since 2014 - after Ukrainian forces pushed its troops back from the capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second city Kharkiv in the war's early stages.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, but calls its action a "special military operation" to stamp out what it sees as threats to its security. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war to grab territory that risks turning into a wider European conflict.

 

CONSTANT SHELLING

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that Russian forces were also advancing towards Sloviansk, which lies about 85 km (53 miles) to the west of Sievierodonetsk.

"The front line is under constant shelling," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

"The enemy is also shelling near Lyman with the aim of wrecking our defensive positions and advancing on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. There is also shelling of Svyatohirsk with the same aim."

Kyrylenko said efforts were underway to evacuate people from several towns, some under day and night attack, including Sloviansk which has about 24,000 residents still there.

"People are now understanding, though it is late, that it is time to leave," he said.

In a move coordinated with the United States, Britain said it would supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, providing the more precise, long-range firepower needed to reach Russian artillery batteries, a key component of Moscow's battle plans.

Zelensky said Kyiv was gradually receiving "specific anti-ship systems", and that these would be the best way to end a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports preventing grain exports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would respond to Western deliveries of long-range weapons by pushing Ukrainian forces further back from Russia's border.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles. The same day, Russian missiles hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.

The United States, which reopened its embassy in Kyiv in May after an almost three-month closure, said its embassy posture in the Ukrainian capital remains unchanged.

Western countries have imposed sanctions of unprecedented sweep and severity on Russia over its invasion.

On Monday, Russia's foreign ministry said it had slapped personal sanctions on 61 US officials including the treasury and energy secretaries and leading defence and media executives. The move, it said, was in retaliation for "constantly expanding US sanctions."

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

3h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

5h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

6h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

6h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

6h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata