'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit

Europe

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 09:13 am

Related News

'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 09:13 am
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a media briefing in Budapest, Hungary, December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a media briefing in Budapest, Hungary, December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration.

The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria and the Netherlands led a growing choir of complaints about increasing arrivals. The bloc's border agency reported 330,000 irregular crossings last year, the highest since 2016.

EU states are bitterly split over sharing out the task of caring for refugees on their soil, and have for years focused on tightening their external borders to prevent people from arriving through unofficial - and often deadly - routes.

Countries including Poland, Hungary and Slovenia erected border fences to keep refugees and migrants away, though the EU executive European Commission, which manages the bloc's shared budget, has so far refused to pay for such barriers, saying it would run against liberal democratic values and human rights.

In a call ahead of the summit with his Polish, Belgian, Finnish, Maltese and Bulgarian counterparts, Orban called for EU financing for such projects, saying that "fences protect all of Europe", according to his press chief quoted by state news agency MTI.

The head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, previously refused to fund "barbed wire or walls" though the Brussels-based executive offers money for physical border infrastructure like surveillance equipment.

"BROKEN"

The EU says Syrians, Afghans and Tunisians dominated among those arriving last year, and that only about a third of the people would get asylum, while the rest should be sent away.

Though it has taken in several million fleeing from Russia's war in the neighbouring Ukraine, the bloc is trying to return more people to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia as growing irregular arrivals revive harsher policies.

In a joint letter ahead of the summit, the leaders of Malta, Denmark, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria and Slovakia said the EU's "current asylum system is broken."

"Irregular migration has once again become one of the most pressing issues in the EU," they said. "Without renewed and successful efforts ... irregular migration to Europe can only be expected to continue and increase in the coming years."

But deep divisions among the 27 EU countries over handling of migrants and refugees mean that agreeing a new, comprehensive migration and asylum system for the bloc by the next European election in 2024 is a tall order.

Rights groups criticise the EU's increasingly restrictive approach to migration as both illegal and inhuman. Other critics say talking tough about migration serves to score political points with right-wing voters and fails to account for labour shortages in an ageing Europe.

World+Biz

EU / Border fences / European Union

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

54m | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

15h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

17h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes