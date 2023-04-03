Fears over Marseille violence after 3 killed, 8 hurt

Europe

BSS/AFP
03 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 04:21 pm

Related News

Fears over Marseille violence after 3 killed, 8 hurt

BSS/AFP
03 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 04:21 pm
Flames from a fire rise behind law enforcement officers during a demonstration against the French government&#039;s pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Flames from a fire rise behind law enforcement officers during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plan as part of the fourth day of national protests, in Paris, France, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At least three people died and another eight were injured after a flare up in gang violence in the crime-plagued French port of Marseille overnight on Sunday-Monday, police said.

Three separate shooting incidents have increased fears that tit-for-tat violence between rival drugs gangs is spiralling higher after a spate of fatal shootings over the last month.

All three fatalities overnight were young men in their 20s who suffered gunshot wounds, two of them in the high-rise housing area known as Le Castellas in the notorious northern suburbs.

A third man died just north of the historic centre of the city in the La Joliette district, while two others with him are fighting for their lives in intensive care, local police and the fire brigade said.

Last year, 32 people were shot dead in gang violence in France's second-biggest city, a record high, according to the Marseille prosecutor's office.

So far this year 13 have died, including the latest victims, according to a toll from AFP.

While the Marseille is renowned for its spectacular Mediterranean setting, its densely populated northern districts are some of the most deprived urban areas in France and serve as the hub for the narcotics trade.

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.6-billion) plan to help Marseille tackle crime and deprivation in September 2021, calling such efforts a "duty of the nation".

During a three-day visit to the city, Macron called drug networks "parasites" and promised that traffickers would now be "harassed" by the authorities.

Top News / World+Biz

France / Marseille

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

5h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

7h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

7h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

1h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

5h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

5h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties