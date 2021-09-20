Fatal shooting incident takes place at Russian university - Ifax

20 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 01:56 pm

Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building

Representational Image
Representational Image

An unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday and there were wounded and dead, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

The university's press service said one person had been wounded and that some students and teachers were locked in classrooms, the TASS news agency reported.

Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.

