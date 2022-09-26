With eye on Big Tech, energy crisis, EU telcos call for shared network costs

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:22 pm

The call comes as the European Commission prepares to seek feedback from both sides before making a legislative proposal that could force tech companies to help pay for the roll-out of 5G and fibre cables across the 27-country European Union

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/
Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and 13 other European telecoms providers on Monday made their strongest push for Big Tech to share network costs, citing the energy crisis and EU climate change goals.

The call comes as the European Commission prepares to seek feedback from both sides before making a legislative proposal that could force tech companies to help pay for the roll-out of 5G and fibre cables across the 27-country European Union.

The sector which invests some 50 billion euros ($48.5 billion) annually in infrastructure, needs more funding and urgently, the chief executives of the companies said in a statement.

"Costs of planning and construction works are increasing. Prices for fibre optic cables, for example, have almost doubled in the first semester 2022. Similarly, the hikes in energy prices and in the prices of other inputs are also hitting the connectivity sector," they said.

"Timely action is a must: Europe missed out on many of the opportunities offered by the consumer internet. It must now swiftly build strength for the age of the metaverses," the CEO's said.

"For this to happen, and to be sustainable over time, we believe that the largest traffic generators should make a fair contribution to the sizeable costs they currently impose on European networks," they said.

Other signatories to the statement include Vodafone, Bouygues Telecom, KPN, BT Group, TIM Group, Telia Company, Fastweb and Altice Portugal.

Europe's telecoms operators argue that U.S. tech firms such as Alphabet's Google, Meta  and Netflix account for more than half of internet traffic and should bear some of the cost of upgrading infrastructure.

Big Tech has rebuffed such requests, saying they are already investing in equipment and technologies to deliver content more efficiently.

($1 = 1.0301 euros)

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

1h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

3h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

4h | Panorama

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

16h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

19h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

20h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

23h | Videos

