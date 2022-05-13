EU's Michel, on Hiroshima visit, says global security is under threat

EU's Michel, on Hiroshima visit, says global security is under threat

Michel said the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima is "a stark reminder of the urgency" to strengthen international rules for nuclear disarmament and arms control

European Council President Charles Michel announce a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister&#039;s official residence, in Tokyo, Japan May 12, 2022. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
European Council President Charles Michel announce a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan May 12, 2022. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

European Council President Charles Michel who is visiting Japan's Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing, on Friday said global security was under threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's recent missile test.

Michel said the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima is "a stark reminder of the urgency" to strengthen international rules for nuclear disarmament and arms control.

"As we speak, global security is under threat. Russia, a nuclear armed state ... is attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, while making shameful and unacceptable references to the use of nuclear weapons," Michel said in his speech.

