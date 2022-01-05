EU’s anti-greenwashing crusade takes a risky turn

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 05:47 pm

An aerial view of Gabonese rainforest in Arboretum Raponda Walker, Gabon, October 11, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
Sustainable investing enters 2022 at a crossroads. Assets of funds focused on sustainable investing reached $3.9 trillion in September, nearly doubling in six months. Yet concerns about so-called greenwashing persist. The latest draft of the European Union's key anti-greenwashing tool offers cause for hope, but also concern.

Money managers should know by now that mislabelling green investments is risky. True, Sweden's financial supervisory authority said in November that only 5% of 400 funds it examined made unsubstantiated green claims   . But the US Department of Justice said in August that it was probing Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS for alleged overstatement of its sustainability credentials   . A robust, state-endorsed opinion on what is and isn't green would be a big help.

On the face of it, the EU Taxonomy fits the bill. China's version is just a catalogue of green bonds, and the United States and the UK have yet to draft their own systems. But the EU's model will comprehensively say what is green, and thus worth investing in, and what is not. EU-based companies will have to declare what share of revenue and investments goes into activities aligned with climate change objectives.

Yet Brussels' taxonomy has bitter critics. No wonder: after pressure from heavy coal users like Poland amid sky-high energy prices, the latest draft permits new carbon-emitting gas stations until the end of 2030, as well as nuclear energy ones up to 2045. Both are problematic. Gas, although less polluting than coal, emits more than the 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour that scientists say is needed to help keep global warming in check. Nuclear energy produces highly polluting waste.

Injecting a hint of greenwashing in what is supposed to be a greenwash-killer is a major fudge. The latest EU taxonomy draft does admittedly call gas and nuclear "transitional" technologies, with gas accepted only in certain circumstances, such as when it replaces coal. But the tool's main defence against uselessness is that asset managers opting to invest in the two dirtier areas will need to clearly flag that they are doing so.

Even an underwhelming taxonomy is arguably better than nothing, and further redrafts may yet happen given the opposition of member states like Austria   . Still, if investors treat the new tool as a simple kitemark rather than something that requires extra scrutiny, then it may add more greenwash than it removes.

