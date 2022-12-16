Europe's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks

Europe

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Europe's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
People watch smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe&#039;s largest coal-fired power plant powered by lignite, in Zlobnica, Poland October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo
People watch smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant powered by lignite, in Zlobnica, Poland October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

European Union negotiators meet on Friday to attempt to strike a deal on an overhaul of the bloc's carbon market, its main policy tool for fighting climate change, plus a multi-billion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs.

At stake is the EU's ability to contribute to global efforts to fight climate change, and achieve its target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Meeting that goal will require the EU carbon market to be reformed to cut emissions faster, which it does by requiring around 10,000 power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute.

"It is the biggest environmental and climate law that Europe ever dealt with," the European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese said.

Officials from EU countries and the EU assembly, who must both agree the final law, said it was unclear if a deal would be struck, given the large number of unresolved issues.

Negotiators are considering a potential compromise that would cut emissions covered by the carbon market 62% by 2030 from 2005 levels - between the 63% sought by EU parliament and the 61% countries back.

Other issues appear harder to solve. Negotiators are at odds over how quickly to end the free CO2 permits the EU gives industries to protect them from foreign competition.

Those permits will be wound down as the EU phases in a carbon border tariff designed to prevent domestic firms from being undercut by overseas competitors. EU lawmakers want 50% of free permits phased out before 2030, with the rest gone by 2032 - far earlier than the 2036 end-date countries support.

Other issues include a planned new carbon market to impose CO2 costs on suppliers of fuel for cars and heating homes, a divisive policy that some countries and lawmakers fear could cause a public pushback.

Revenue raised by the new market would form a 59 billion-euro ($62.72 billion) fund to compensate consumers facing higher bills as a result, under the original EU proposal.

But EU lawmakers want to exclude private consumers from the new CO2 market, a stance opposed by EU countries, which say they must be included to ensure the bloc's emissions-cutting target is met, and enough money is raised to fill the new fund.

If approved, the revamped carbon market will form the centrepiece of a package of 12 new EU policies, each designed to cut planet-heating emissions faster. Negotiators have already agreed parts of the carbon market reform, including to expand the scheme to cover shipping and increase CO2 costs for airlines.

 

World+Biz

EU / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

5h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

20h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

21h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

22h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing