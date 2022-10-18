European equity markets advance at open

European stocks opened higher Tuesday with London extending gains one day after Britain scrapped a debt-driven budget that had spooked markets.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 6,971.98 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index rallied 1.1 percent to 12,787.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 6,089.48.

The pound eased against the dollar, after rocketing on Monday as the UK government sensationally ripped up its tax-slashing mini-budget just three weeks after it was unveiled.