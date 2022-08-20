Europe hit by worst drought in 500 years

A shepherd watches a fire burning a wheat field between Tabara and Losacio, during the second heatwave of the year, in the province of Zamora, Spain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Europe is being hit by what is on track to be the worst drought in 500 years, affecting cargo transport, power production, drinking water, animal products, and crops. An unusually dry winter and spring, followed by record-breaking heatwaves that have killed thousands of people across the continent, are to blame.

Climate experts say that all heatwaves are now made more likely and worse by climate change, and warn that drought conditions could worsen in future summers if emissions continue, with drought costs potentially rising up to €65 billion.

47% of the EU is under drought warning, with 17% on red alert, according to the EU European Drought Observatory. Corn harvests are expected to be the smallest since 2007, while meat and dairy prices are rising across the continent.

In Germany, the Rhine river has reached such low levels that boats are being forced to reduce their cargo load by up to 75% and even cancel transport. This is a huge issue as the Rhine is a major transport route in Germany, and river transport is more economical and more environmentally friendly than road or rail transport. While the Rhine is Germany's most important river for cargo transport, the Elbe is also running low, with no freight barges running for weeks.

The crisis on the Rhine could hit landlocked central and easter European countries badly, as they rely on the Rhine to transport fuel. Meanwhile, economists estimate that the impacts on the shipping corridor could knock half a percentage point off economic growth in Germany.

On the River Oder, which runs between Germany and Poland, there have been mass fish die-offs. This may have been caused by a chemical spill which worsened the conditions for fish already facing higher water temperatures, lower water levels, and lower oxygen levels due to the drought. In Serbia and France some rivers have dried up totally, leaving dead fish behind on the riverbed.

France is in the grips of its worst-ever drought. Power company EDF has been forced to reduce the output of nuclear power due to the shortage of water to cool the power stations; nuclear plants produce 70% of France's electricity. Energy production for hydroelectric plants relying on river water was 3930 GWh lower than usual this year by the beginning of July in France, 2244 GWh lower in Portugal, and 5039 GWh lower in Italy. Meanwhile, infrastructure is also being hit, with houses cracking as the ground dries.

France is so dry that it is also suffering from wildfires that have forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, while an irrigation ban is in place for farmers. Maize yields are set to be the worst in a decade - especially concerning as maize imports from Ukraine are disrupted by war. Other crops including wheat, peaches, strawberries, and apricots are also being affected.

In Italy, the flow of the river Po has fallen by 90%, hitting corn and risotto rice production. The Po is at the highest level of drought severity, with saltwater moving record distances inland from the Po Delta as the river level drops. The risotto rice harvest could be down by 60%, with rice fields damaged for many years to come by the increased levels of salt. Rising temperatures and dry conditions also paved the way for the worst locust outbreak in three decades, which decimated winter food supplies for livestock on the island of Sardinia. In total, a third of farms in Italy are now producing food at a loss.

In Spain, the water reserve has fallen to 39%, the lowest for almost 30 years. The south is the worst hit, especially Andalucia and Extremadura whose reservoirs are at 26% and 24% respectively. Irrigation for Spain's agriculture is set to be affected. In places, avocado trees are being cut down - they won't produce fruit, and the water they consume is urgently needed elsewhere. Spain is being urged to reduce the production of crops that demand a lot of water, such as fruits and vegetables.

High temperatures and dry conditions have caused almost 400 devastating wildfires in Spain, burning nearly 270,000 ha. Many people have been injured by the fires, and at least five killed. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes. Meanwhile, as the heatwaves hit, over 2,000 people have been killed across Spain and Portugal by the high temperatures.

In Switzerland, the level of Lake Constance is lower than it has ever been at this time of year, since records began over 130 years ago. Cheese production is being disrupted as Alpine meadows are too dry for cows to graze, and water supplies for cattle are also running low. Fish populations are at risk from the high water temperatures in streams and rivers. Switzerland is also facing a shortage of oil products, due to the difficulty of transporting them on the Rhine river.

The UK has suffered the driest 9 month period since 1976, record-breaking heatwaves crossing the 40°C mark for the first time, and flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall onto dry ground. With many areas of the country now officially in drought, hosepipe bans are in place across much of the country, in places for the first time in 30 years. Without above-average winter rainfall this year, the south-east of England will be tipped into 'severe' drought.

Yields of potatoes, apples, carrots and hops are expected to be half the normal levels in the UK, supposedly drought-resistant maize yields are down and milk supplies are reduced from normal, with root vegetables lower in quality. The war in Ukraine, leaving the EU, and the drought in the UK and Europe have caused the price of some foods to risen by 20%. The ongoing drought is projected to raise prices higher still, pushing more UK citizens into food insecurity. 18% of people in the country are classified as 'food insecure,' meaning they are forced into a diet of reduced quality, variety, or desirability, and in extreme cases reduced food intake.

In Slovakia, 99% of the country is under drought conditions, with almost 60% of the country in 'extreme' drought. Many places are struggling to provide sufficient drinking water. Food prices have risen by 20% and famers are 'desperate' in a country with little irrigation infrastructure. There is a possibility that tens of thousands of cows will have to be killed due to the lack of fodder to see them through the winter.

In Croatia, food prices are high as farmers struggle to grow enough fruit, vegetables, corn, sunflower, and sugar beet, and there are fears of a winter food shortage. With prices already high as the country anticipates the switch to the Euro, some customers are buying less vegetables to prepare and store overwinter. Winemakers in parts of the country are also struggling with high temperatures and a lack of rainfall, while in south drinking water is also running low. Dry conditions and high temperatures mean there have been a 74% increase in wildfires compared to last year.