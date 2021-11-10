'Europe is in danger': Top diplomat to propose EU military doctrine

Europe

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:28 pm

Related News

'Europe is in danger': Top diplomat to propose EU military doctrine

While European countries have highly-trained soldiers and cyber, naval and air power, resources are duplicated across 27 militaries and EU train-and-assist missions are modest in size

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:28 pm
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the future of EU-U.S. relations as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2021. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the future of EU-U.S. relations as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2021. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The European Union's top diplomat is set to warn the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force, according to excerpts of a draft seen by Reuters.

Josep Borrell will present his fellow European Commissioners with the first draft of the "Strategic Compass", the closest thing the EU could have to a military doctrine and akin to NATO's "Strategic Concept" that sets out alliance goals.

"Europe is in danger," the EU's foreign policy chief will say, according to a draft foreword.

He will stress that the US-led NATO alliance remains primarily responsible for Europe's collective defence.

While European countries have highly-trained soldiers and cyber, naval and air power, resources are duplicated across 27 militaries and EU train-and-assist missions are modest in size.

Member states also lack the logistics and command and control capabilities of the United States and cannot match its intelligence-gathering.

A separate threat assessment is confidential, but diplomats cite the failing states on Europe's frontiers as areas where the EU might need to send peacekeepers or evacuate citizens.

EU foreign and defence ministers will take up the issue on Monday, aiming to agree a final political document in March.

With the blessing of US President Joe Biden in a communique with French President Emmanuel Macron last month, the EU argues it can be a more useful ally to the United States if it develops standalone military capacities.

Britain's exit from the EU, while depriving the bloc of a military power, has given Paris an opportunity to push ambitions for a bigger EU role in defence, with Berlin.

Diplomats say the warning signs have been many, including former US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy that undermined EU priorities.

But despite progress on building a common defence fund to develop weapons together since late 2017, the EU has yet to deploy its battalion-sized battlegroups in a crisis.

Borrell is set to say that the Strategic Compass is not just another EU document, noting past failures in defence.

"The difference this time lies in the speed at which the geo-political context is changing. This makes the case for action more urgent," Borrell said in the foreword to the draft.

"All the threats we face are intensifying and the capacity of individual member states to cope is insufficient and declining."

Top News / World+Biz

Europe / Europe defense doctrine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day