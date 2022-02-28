EU summons defence ministers to discuss crisis

Europe

28 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
The agenda will centre on "urgent needs" and co-ordinating the bloc's assistance to the Ukrainians

A general view shows the headquarters of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev, Ukraine March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A general view shows the headquarters of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev, Ukraine March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

The EU's representative for foreign affairs and security policy is convening a meeting with the bloc's defence ministers to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

The agenda will centre on "urgent needs" and co-ordinating the bloc's assistance to the Ukrainians, according to a tweet posted by Josep Borrell Fontelles, reports BBC.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Zelensky called for the country's immediate accession to the EU.

President of the European Council Charles Michel has since responded, saying there are "different opinions and sensitivities within the EU on enlargement", according to the AFP news agency.

 

Features

