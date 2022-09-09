EU seeks to ban products made with forced labour

Products made with forced labour or those imported into the 27-country European Union will be banned under draft EU rules, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

"Such prohibition should apply to products for which forced labour has been used at any stage of their production, manufacture, harvest and extraction, including working or processing related to the products," the document said.

"The prohibition should apply to all products, of any type, including their components, and should apply to products regardless of the sector, the origin, whether they are domestic or imported, or placed or made available on the Union market or exported."