EU says it eyes further Russia sanctions that will not affect energy sector

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
02 April, 2022

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni attend a press conference of Read-out of the College meeting during a debate on Poland&#039;s challenge to the supremacy of EU laws at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 19, 2021. Ronald Wittek/Pool via REUTERS
European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni attend a press conference of Read-out of the College meeting during a debate on Poland's challenge to the supremacy of EU laws at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 19, 2021. Ronald Wittek/Pool via REUTERS

The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in Cernobbio on Saturday.

The 27-nation bloc will be faced with a growth slowdown caused by the war in Ukraine but not a recession, he added, saying the 4% growth forecast was too optimistic and the EU would not reach it.

