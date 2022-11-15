EU is ready to update climate pledges

Europe

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:18 pm

EU is ready to update climate pledges

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:18 pm
The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union is ready to update its emissions-cutting target, climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, pointing to recently agreed EU policies to cut emissions faster than planned.

"I'm happy to announce here today that the EU stands ready to update our NDC reflecting this higher ambition," he said referring to the bloc's Nationally Determined Contribution - or plan to cut emissions.

"So don't let anybody tell you, here or outside, that the EU is backtracking," he said.

EU / COP27 / Climate

