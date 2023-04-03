EU proposes digitalising Schengen visa application process: Here's what this means

The European Union (EU) member states' ambassadors on March 29 agreed the Council's negotiating mandate for a proposal to digitalise the Schengen visa procedure.

The proposal includes the ability to apply for Schengen visa online, as well as the replacement of the present visa sticker with a digital visa, according to a press release of the European Council.

The move intends to enhance the efficiency of the visa application process as well as the security of the Schengen area, it said.

"A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply and will at the same time help make the Schengen area safer. Online applications will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travellers and make the process smoother for national administrations. At the same time, the digital visa will put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker," said Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish minister for migration.

The proposed new guidelines will establish a platform for visa applications. All Schengen visa applications will be made through this platform – a single website that will forward them to the applicable country visa systems.

Schengen visa applicants will be able to enter all required data, submit electronic copies of their travel and supporting papers, and pay their visa fees on the website, it said.

Travellers will also be informed of any decisions made regarding their Schengen visa.

First-time applicants, those whose biometric data is no longer valid, and those with a new travel document, will be required to be present in-person at the consulate, said the press release.

When a person wishes to visit several Schengen countries, the platform will automatically decide which one is in charge of evaluating the application based on the length of stay.

Nevertheless, the applicant will be able to choose whether the application should be handled by a certain member state based on the purpose of travel, the release also said.

Schengen visas will be issued in digital format, as a 2D barcode that is cryptographically signed, under the proposed new guidelines. This would reduce the security threats associated with counterfeit and stolen visa stickers.

Background and next steps for Schengen visa process

Current migration and security issues have dramatically altered the setting of the EU's visa policy. Furthermore, the Covid-19 outbreak hindered Schengen visa processing and generated a demand for additional digital procedures.

Simultaneously, technology advancements give additional security features and potential to make procedures more efficient and effective for both visa applicants and national authorities, the release said.

In this regard, the Commission proposed a legislative proposal aiming at digitalising the Schengen visa procedure on April 27, 2022.

The Council presidency will begin discussions with the European Parliament to agree on the final text based on the negotiating mandate agreed upon on March 29 meeting.