EU prepares Global Gateway Forum to boost global infrastructure plan: Bloomberg News

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 02:34 pm

Heads of state who will attend the EU's Global Gateway Forum on 25-26 Oct in Brussels include those of Bangladesh, Senegal, Namibia and Moldova

General view of a woman reflecting in a window with EU flags behind at an entrance of the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
General view of a woman reflecting in a window with EU flags behind at an entrance of the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union (EU) will host leaders of some 20 countries next week to boost its global infrastructure plan aimed at competing with China in strategic regions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Heads of state who will attend the EU's Global Gateway Forum on 25-26 Oct in Brussels include those of Bangladesh, Senegal, Namibia and Moldova, Bloomberg News reported.

