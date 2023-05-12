EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach

Europe

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 11:36 am

Related News

EU plans to tweak China policy but keep balanced approach

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 11:36 am
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The European Union's diplomatic service has set out plans to recalibrate the bloc's China policy, aiming to reduce the risks of economic dependency on Beijing while continuing to cooperate on global issues.

The European External Action Service presented the proposal in a seven-page document sent to EU governments ahead of a meeting of their foreign ministers in Stockholm on Friday.

The document is the EU's latest attempt to strike a balance between the views of its 27 member countries and a desire to keep a distinctive EU approach to Beijing while also preserving a close partnership with the United States.

In a letter accompanying the proposal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there were at least three reasons for "re-calibrating" China policy.

He said these were "the degree to which China is changing with nationalism and ideology on the rise; the hardening of the US-China competition affecting all policies areas; and the fact that China is a key player in regional and global issues".

The proposal, seen by Reuters, says that "cooperation, competition and rivalry will continue to be at the centre of the EU's China policy, even if the weighting between these different elements may vary according to China's behaviour".

It adds: "It is obvious that in recent years the rivalry aspect has become more important. However, we must continue to engage with China. First, because of its influence in the world. Second, because China is here to stay."

The document also states that coordination with the United States will "remain essential".

But it says the EU "should not subscribe to an idea of a zero-sum game whereby there can only be one winner, in a binary contest between the US and China."

In terms of how the EU can "de-risk" when it comes to economic dependency on China, the paper suggests screening investments more closely and more robust export controls.

It also says the EU should "diversify sources of supply in key sectors, in particular those crucial to our green and digital transition" such as semiconductors, 5G and 6G telecoms, batteries, raw materials and critical minerals.

Top News / World+Biz / China

European Union (EU) / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When passion pays off – Story of Nahar Agro

42m | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

2h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

2h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

16h | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

1h | TBS Health
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19