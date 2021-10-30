EU parliament sues EU Commission for inaction over rule-of-law concerns

Europe

Reuters
30 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:37 am

Related News

EU parliament sues EU Commission for inaction over rule-of-law concerns

Poland and Hungary challenged the law in the Court of Justice of the European Union in March

Reuters
30 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:37 am
Protesters attend a demonstration taking place during a session of Poland&#039;s Constitutional Tribunal, ruling on whether several articles of EU Treaties comply with the Polish Constitution, in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Protesters attend a demonstration taking place during a session of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, ruling on whether several articles of EU Treaties comply with the Polish Constitution, in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The European Parliament launched a lawsuit against the bloc's executive on Friday for failing to apply a new law that allows the freezing of EU payments to countries which do not respect rule-of-law principles.

Poland and Hungary are both under formal EU investigation for not respecting the rule of law and stand to lose tens of billions of euros if the law is successfully applied to them.

The executive European Commission, which is the guardian of EU laws, has said it would only apply the law, called the conditionality regulation, once the EU's top court rules it is in line with EU treaties -- a ruling that might come next year.

The Commission's decision to delay application of the law is part of a deal made in December 2020 between EU governments and Poland and Hungary that a court ruling on the law would have to come first.

Poland and Hungary challenged the law in the Court of Justice of the European Union in March.

The parliament argues, however, that the Commission is obliged by the treaties to apply EU laws when they come into force, without waiting for a court ruling on their validity. The law linking EU money to respect for the rule of law has been in force since Jan. 1.

"The Parliament's legal service today submitted the lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice," the parliament said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / rule / Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun