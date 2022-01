European Parliament President David Sassoli delivers a speech during the award ceremony of the Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.

Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since 26 December due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.