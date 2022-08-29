EU needs majority voting in foreign, tax policy - Scholz

Europe

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:28 pm

Related News

EU needs majority voting in foreign, tax policy - Scholz

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:28 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Daniel Risch, Prime Minister of Principality of Liechtenstein (not pictured), hold a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Daniel Risch, Prime Minister of Principality of Liechtenstein (not pictured), hold a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pushing for majority votes on foreign policy and tax issues in the European Union to prevent the bloc from becoming paralysed by the vetoes of individual states as it is about to take in new members.

In the text of a speech for delivery in Prague on Monday, Scholz underlined Germany's commitment to the enlargement of the EU, stressing that the countries of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and eventually also Georgia should join the bloc.

However, "in this expanded Union, the differences between the member states will grow as far as political interests, economic clout and social security systems are concerned", Scholz said in the text.

"Where unanimity is required today, the risk of an individual country using its veto and preventing all the others from forging ahead increases with each additional member state," he added.

"I have therefore proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy – knowing full well that this would also have repercussions for Germany," he added.

Majority voting could start in areas "in which it is particularly important that we speak with one voice" such as sanctions policy or on issues relating to human rights.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz / Olaf Scholz / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

3h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

3h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

18h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

17h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

5h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily