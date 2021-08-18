EU must take in Afghans, some may face 'revenge'- European Parliament chief

Europe

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:40 pm

Related News

EU must take in Afghans, some may face 'revenge'- European Parliament chief

He said refugees arriving from Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban, should be distributed evenly among EU member states

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
European Parliament President David Sassoli speaks during the opening of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 7, 2021. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
European Parliament President David Sassoli speaks during the opening of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 7, 2021. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

The European Union has a responsibility to accept Afghan refugees and cannot leave people who worked for the bloc in Afghanistan to "face revenge", European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

He said refugees arriving from Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban, should be distributed evenly among EU member states.

Since taking control of Afghanistan as US-led forces withdrew, the Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

But many Afghans are sceptical of those promises and thousands are desperate to leave, including a large number who helped US-led foreign forces over two decades. 

"We must protect those who worked and cooperated with us, we cannot allow them to be left to face revenge", Sassoli, an Italian, told reporters during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

"We have a responsibility. I think that European Commission can authorise even distribution of them among the member states to keep a parity, and this can be done quickly."

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official did not say how many Afghans were among those who have left.

World+Biz

KabulHasFallen / Afghanistan / Taliban / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan