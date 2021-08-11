EU lowers limits for toxic metals in baby food, vegetables

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 05:19 pm

Cadmium and lead are toxic metals present in many foodstuffs, but below certain limits they are not considered dangerous for human health

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019/ Reuters
European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019/ Reuters

Baby food, vegetables, fruit, cereals, meat, fish and other foodstuffs will have to meet stricter limits of cadmium and lead content before they can be sold in the European Union, according to new rules that will be applicable from the end of August.

Cadmium and lead are toxic metals present in many foodstuffs, but below certain limits they are not considered dangerous for human health.

The EU has now lowered these limits for a long list of food products in a bid to reduce exposure to carcinogenic substances, the European Commission said on Wednesday, following scientific advice.

The stricter limits for cadmium will be applied from Aug. 31, and for lead from Aug. 30.

Products that contain these metals beyond the new limits, but that entered the market before the new rules came into effect, can be sold until the end of February.

