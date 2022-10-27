EU looks forward to working with UK on Ukraine crisis, climate change, von der Leyen says

Europe

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:11 am

Related News

EU looks forward to working with UK on Ukraine crisis, climate change, von der Leyen says

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:11 am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks, as she attends a news conference in Skopje, North Macedonia October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks, as she attends a news conference in Skopje, North Macedonia October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she spoke with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is looking forward to working on issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine and climate change.

The bloc is also working on finding joint solutions under the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland that will provide stability and predictability, von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Sunak told von der Leyen his preference for exploring a negotiated solution to the current issues on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a separate statement.

"The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen looked forward to meeting in person soon," the statement added, without mentioning any details of when that might take place.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / UK / Ukraine / climate change / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

11h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

11h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

11h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question