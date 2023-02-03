EU lawmakers agree to tougher rules on targeted political ads

Europe

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

EU lawmakers agree to tougher rules on targeted political ads

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:28 am
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU lawmakers on Thursday agreed to tougher rules on targeted political advertising aimed at countering misinformation during elections, drawing support from Google's YouTube and civil rights activists and concerns from a tech lobbying group.

The draft rules proposed by the European Commission last year are part of the EU move to curb the power of Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms and other social media giants, and force them to be more accountable and transparent.

The rules require US tech giants to provide more data on their targeted political ads, with fines up to 4% of their global turnover for breaches.

EU lawmakers toughened up some of the provisions in the Commission's draft and will now have to thrash out details with EU countries before the proposed regulation can become legislation.

"Only personal data explicitly provided for online political advertising can be used by advert providers," the European Parliament said

"Micro-targeting, a strategy that uses consumer data and demographics to identify the interests of specific individuals, will therefore not be possible."

Lawmakers also backed a blanket ban on using minors' data and a ban on non-EU based entities from financing political advertisements in the EU.

They proposed setting up an online repository for all online political ads and related data, and the possibility of periodic penalties for repeated violations. They also proposed that large advertisement service providers be required to suspend their services for 15 days with particular clients over systemic infringements.

YouTube gave a thumbs-up to the lawmakers' proposals against EU countries' much broader remit.

"By focusing new rules on ads and paid-for content, we think the Parliament has reached a position that removes the worrying unintended consequence of limiting political speech online," David Wheeldon, head of government affairs and public policy at YouTube, EMEA.

"The current Council proposals go far beyond ads and paid-for content, and could result in a significant reduction in political content and debate online, impacting creators and viewers," he said.

Tech lobbying group CCIA called for clarity on the definition of political advertisements and proportionate obligations.

Lawmaker and civil rights advocate Patrick Breyer said Parliament was taking a stand against surveillance-based political advertising.

"From the Donald Trump and Brexit campaigns we have learned that you can very effectively and subconsciously manipulate a voter if you know which message works on them," he said.

World+Biz

EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

22h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

1d | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

1d | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

14h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

12h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

15h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane