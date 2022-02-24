EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu holds talks with members of the Brazilian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defence Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

The European Union said on Wednesday it had imposed sanctions on a number of senior Russian officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, after Moscow recognized the independence of two separatist enclaves in Ukraine.

Also targeted was Andrey Kostin, chief executive officer of Bank VTB PAO, Russia's second-largest bank.

The EU made the announcement in its official journal.