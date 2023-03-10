EU hopeful that Kosovo and Serbia will reach deal this month

Europe

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

EU hopeful that Kosovo and Serbia will reach deal this month

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative of Europe Miroslav Lajcak attend EU-sponsored talks in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative of Europe Miroslav Lajcak attend EU-sponsored talks in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The European Union expects former wartime foes Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final deal next week on normalising relations after both endorsed a peace plan, the bloc's envoy said on Thursday.

The nations' leaders are due to meet on 18 March in North Macedonia to discuss implementation of an 11-point EU plan after agreeing last month that its contents needed no further talks.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising brought an end to repressive Serbian rule.

But Belgrade still regards Kosovo as a breakaway province and flare-ups between Belgrade-backed minority Kosovo Serbs and central government have stoked fears of a return to conflict.

The EU plan does not commit Serbia to acknowledging an independent Kosovo but it would recognise documents such as passports, diplomas and licence plates. Serbia would also not block Kosovo's membership of international bodies.

A tough issue for talks on the implementation annex, where both sides are looking to placate domestic critics, is a proposed association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo.

"We hope that we will be able to get one paper, one document that will be agreed on the 18th," EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak told reporters after meeting Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

He was to travel next to Serbia for talks with President Aleksandar Vucic.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / Serbia / Kosovo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

1h | Interviews
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

2h | Panorama
After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

12h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

13h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

17h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway