EU hesitates over possible Olympic boycott in China

A staff member walks past a safety lantern carrying the Olympic flame of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics near giant Olympic Rings, on a display podium inside the Olympic Tower, in Beijing, China December 10, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday he would not attend the 2022 Olympic Games in China as France and the Netherlands sought a common position on a European Union response to highlight Chinese human rights abuses.

The bloc is torn over whether to join the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain in deciding not to send their government officials to the Beijing Winter Games in February, fearful of Chinese retaliation that would hurt trade.

"I'm not going," Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters, ahead of discussions among EU foreign ministers.

Lithuania, which says it is facing a Chinese trade blockade for developing closer ties with Taiwan, is among the strongest proponents of a common stand. I'm for a European approach but sometimes it is difficult to achieve," he said.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said any EU position would not be reached quickly.

"You know as well as I do that we will not find a solution regarding the Olympic Games today or this week," he said.

EU leaders are also set to debate the issue on Thursday. Paris and The Hague put it on the agenda, diplomats said.