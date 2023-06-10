EU fossil fuels emissions lower thanks to gas crisis

Europe

BSS/AFP
10 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 12:37 pm

Related News

EU fossil fuels emissions lower thanks to gas crisis

BSS/AFP
10 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 12:37 pm
This is not only a question of political wishful thinking but also a good economics Photo: Reuters
This is not only a question of political wishful thinking but also a good economics Photo: Reuters

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use in the European Union fell by 2.8 percent last year, thanks to reduced use of natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The European Union's statistical agency said in a report that CO2 emissions from the 27 EU nations was almost 2.4 billion tonnes last year.

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 75 percent of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions in the EU.

While natural gas use was down, by around 13 percent, emissions from coal and oil were up slightly "reflecting, among other things, the efforts invested by EU countries to achieve the voluntary gas demand reduction target introduced in August 2022," as the conflict in Ukraine hit supplies.

According to Eurostat, the fall in energy-related emissions also varied greatly from country to country.

The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium saw the biggest falls, with the Netherlands leading the way with a 12.8 percent reduction.

At the other end of the scale, Bulgaria registered the biggest increase in CO2 emissions of 12 percent, followed by Portugal and Malta.

The European Union has ambitious plans to become a "climate neutral" economy by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

EU / fossil fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

30m | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

5m | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

19h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg