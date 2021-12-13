EU 'In deterrent mode', studies possible Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:20 pm

Related News

EU 'In deterrent mode', studies possible Russia sanctions over Ukraine

The EU and the United States imposed economic sanctions on Russia in July 2014, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors, and is considering further measures if Russia tries to invade Ukraine after a troop buildup on its borders

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
European Union and Lithuanian flags flutter at border crossing point in Medininkai, Lithuania September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo
European Union and Lithuanian flags flutter at border crossing point in Medininkai, Lithuania September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Summary:

  • EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels
  • Russia has built up troops on Ukraine's borders
  • EU, NATO and G7 have warned Russia against invasion

The European Union is discussing a possible new round of economic sanctions against Russia with the United States and Britain, but no decisions will be taken on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat said.

The EU and the United States imposed economic sanctions on Russia in July 2014, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors, and is considering further measures if Russia tries to invade Ukraine after a troop buildup on its borders.

"We are in deterrent mode," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"In any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia... We are studying together with the US and the UK what (sanctions )could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner."

Western leaders fear an attack on Ukraine by Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and backs separatists who control parts of eastern Ukraine and are fighting Ukrainian government forces.

Russia says it has no intention to invade Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of deploying half its army to confront the separatists.

"We are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for all-out war against Ukraine. It's an unprecedented event probably since the Second World War," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

"If it's an unprecedented attack... that means that the answer has to be unprecedented from the Western countries as well."

EU diplomats told Reuters discussions were focused on a potential gradual increase of any sanctions, ranging from possible travel bans and asset freezes on Russian politicians to banning financial and banking links with Russia.

Sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany to prevent it becoming operational was also an option, as well as targeting more Russian state-owned defence and energy companies or cancelling natural gas contracts.

Envoys said such steps were likely to be considered only if the Russian military attempted a full invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned Russia that the Western military alliance is standing by Ukraine.

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven rich democracies warned Russia on Sunday of "massive consequences" if it attacks Ukraine.

World+Biz

Europe / G7 / Russia / NATO / Rassia-Ukrain \ / Ukrain-Russia tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 