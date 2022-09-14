EU court's Wednesday ruling on record $4.4 bln Google fine may set precedent

Europe

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

EU court's Wednesday ruling on record $4.4 bln Google fine may set precedent

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 01:46 pm
European Commission Vice President Margrethe?Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna?Geron/File Photo
European Commission Vice President Margrethe?Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna?Geron/File Photo

A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.

Google will be looking to reverse its fortune after losing its challenge to a 2.42-billion-euro fine last year, the first of a trio of cases, while EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager needs a win following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants like Intel (INTC.O) and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) this year.

The competition chief of the European Commission has cracked down against Big Tech with hefty fines to ensure a level playing field in the 27-country European Union.

Vestager is currently also investigating Google's digital advertising business, its Jedi Blue ad deal with Meta (META.O), Apple's (AAPL.O) App Store rules, Meta's marketplace and data use and Amazon's (AMZN.O) online selling and market practices.

A court judgment against Google, a dominant player in the phone market along with rival Apple, could impact some of these cases, especially in terms of whether the EU antitrust watchdog should take into account the rivalry between the two giants.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Google used Android to cement its dominance in general internet search via payments to large manufacturers and mobile network operators and restrictions.

Google said it acted like countless other businesses and that such payments and agreements help keep Android a free operating system, criticising the EU decision as out of step with the economic reality of mobile software platforms.

Pan-European consumer group BEUC, which backs the Commission, pointed to the importance of the court judgment.

"It is crucially important that the Court confirms that Google's behaviour for all these past years was illegal and cannot continue, thereby ensuring that consumers can benefit from a more open and innovative digital environment," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said.

Even if Google wins, it will have to halt the practices singled out by the Commission under landmark tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act that will apply next year, aimed at curbing the powers of US tech giants.

The parties can appeal on matters of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

World+Biz

Europe / EU / google

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

1h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

6h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

22h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

17h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

17h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

17h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka