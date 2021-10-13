EU announces 1-bn-euro aid package for Afghanistan

Europe

BSS/AFP
13 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:30 am

Related News

EU announces 1-bn-euro aid package for Afghanistan

EU development aid -- different from humanitarian aid -- remains frozen

BSS/AFP
13 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Photo: NDTV
Photo: NDTV

The EU on Tuesday pledged a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse," the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The money adds 250 million euros to a 300-million-euro sum the EU previously announced for urgent humanitarian needs, with the remainder going to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries taking in Afghans fleeing Taliban rule, a statement said.

Von der Leyen made the pledge at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Italy dedicated to discussing the humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan.

Her statement stressed that the EU funds are "direct support" for Afghans and would be channelled to international organisations working on the ground, not to the Taliban's interim government which Brussels does not recognise.

EU development aid -- different from humanitarian aid -- remains frozen.

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socioeconomic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast," von der Leyen said, observing that winter was approaching.

"We have been clear about our conditions for any engagement with the Afghan authorities, including on the respect of human rights. So far, the reports speak for themselves. But the Afghan people should not pay the price of the Taliban's actions," she said.

EU countries are wary at the prospect of a surge of Afghan asylum-seekers trying to enter the bloc, as happened in 2015 with Syrians fleeing their war.

Brussels' calculation is that donating money to help stabilise Taliban- ruled Afghanistan and help out countries between it and Europe could stem any flow.

Von der Leyen has said EU countries -- especially those that participated in the NATO mission that hastily decamped in August as the Taliban swept to power -- have a "moral duty" to help Afghans.

The one-billion-euro aid package announced will boost spending in health in Afghanistan. In the neighbouring countries it will go to help with migration management and promote cooperation in fighting terrorism, crime and migrant smuggling.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / Euro / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case