The EU AI Act compliance countdown begins

The EUs AI Act is a set of new rules and requirements meant to maintain the safety and transparency of AI technology in Europe, says The Verge.

It bans certain uses of AI tools and places transparency requirements on developers.

The law passed in March 2024 after two years of deliberation and includes several phases for compliance. Now that the full text has been published, the first wave of compliance will begin on August 1st 2024, and future deadlines will be tied to that date.

The new law prohibits certain uses for AI, and those bans are part of the first deadline. The AI Act bans application uses "that threaten citizens' rights," like biometric categorization to deduce information like sexual orientation or religion, or the untargeted scraping of faces from the internet or security camera footage. Systems that try to read emotions are banned in the workplace and schools, as are social scoring systems. The use of predictive policing tools is also banned in some instances. These uses are considered to have an "unacceptable risk," and tech companies will have until February 2nd, 2025, to comply.

Nine months after the law kicks in, on May 2nd, 2025, developers will have codes of practice, a set of rules that outlines what legal compliance looks like: what benchmarks they need to hit; key performance indicators; specific transparency requirements; and more. Three months after that — so August 2025 — "general purpose AI systems" like chatbots must comply with copyright law and fulfil transparency requirements like sharing summaries of the data used to train the systems.

By August 2026, the rules of the AI Act will apply generally to companies operating in the EU. Developers of some "high risk" AI systems will have up to 36 months (until August 2027) to comply with rules around things like risk assessment and human oversight. This risk level includes applications integrated into infrastructure, employment, essential services like banking and healthcare, and the justice system.

Failure to comply will result in fines for the offending company, either a percentage of total revenue or a set amount. A violation of banned systems carries the highest fine: €35 million (about $38 million), or 7 percent of global annual revenue.