EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 04:39 pm
European Union flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS
European Union flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS

The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targetting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday.

The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three Belarussian banks from the SWIFT banking system, France, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, said in a series of tweets.

The additional sanctions will be formally approved by leaders of the bloc's 27 member states at a summit in Versailles, France, on Thursday and Friday.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine and hundreds of thousands have been left trapped without access to medicine or fresh water since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion nearly two weeks ago.

Moscow calls its action a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis." Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss that as a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war against a democratic country of 44 million people. 

The new sanctions were agreed upon at a so-called COREPER II meeting, which convenes each member state's permanent representatives to the bloc, ahead of the summit.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / EU / EU sanction on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

3h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

3h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

5h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

6h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bollywood celebrities and their tragic lives

2h | Videos
Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

21h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

22h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market