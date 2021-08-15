Eight people killed, dozens injured in Hungary bus crash

State news agency MTI said the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate and carried more than 50 passengers

View of the bus that rolled over on the M7 motorway, killing at least eight people, in the early hours of Sunday near Szabadbattyan, Hungary August 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
View of the bus that rolled over on the M7 motorway, killing at least eight people, in the early hours of Sunday near Szabadbattyan, Hungary August 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed on the M7 motorway en route to Budapest in the early hours of Sunday, police said in a statement.

Police said the Hungarian bus rolled over for unknown reasons at 0255 GMT 70 km (43.5 miles) west of Budapest.

State news agency MTI said the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate and carried more than 50 passengers, had crashed into an overpass pillar.

