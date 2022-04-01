Eight miners killed as coal mine shaft in Serbia collapses

FILE PHOTO: A leaf sits on top of a pile of coal in Youngstown, Ohio, US, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A leaf sits on top of a pile of coal in Youngstown, Ohio, US, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

At least eight miners were killed and about 20 were injured on Friday when a shaft collapsed in a coal mine in southern Serbia, RTS state television reported.

Rescuers were trying to determine how many miners were trapped in the shaft, the broadcaster said, quoting health authorities in the southern town of Aleksinac, 200 km (125 miles) from Belgrade.

There were 49 miners in the shift at the time of the accident, it said.

