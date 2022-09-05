Eight go on trial over 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice

Europe

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Eight go on trial over 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 06:24 pm
French gendarmes stand in front of the temporary courtroom before the start of the trial of eight individuals for their role in the July 14, 2016 attacks on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice in which 86 people died when a truck was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French gendarmes stand in front of the temporary courtroom before the start of the trial of eight individuals for their role in the July 14, 2016 attacks on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice in which 86 people died when a truck was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Seven men and one woman went on trial on Monday over a deadly 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice, accused of helping the driver who killed 86 people, including 15 children and teenagers, who had gathered to watch a fireworks display.

Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a stretch of about two km (1.2 miles) on Nice's seaside boulevard, where families were celebrating Bastille Day.

Prosecutors say the defendants, who face between five years in jail to a life sentence, helped Tunisian-born Lahouaiej Bouhlel get weapons, rent the truck or survey the route he took for the attack.

"It's a difficult moment, it's very complicated," Anne Murris, who lost her daughter in the attack, said as she arrived at the court. "This sends me back six years ago, when I was looking for my daughter (after the attack)... a lot of sadness, also feelings of fear."

None of the defendants is accused of taking part in the attack or even of being complicit, which survivors said they struggled with.

The lack of high-profile defendants, together with the fact that there are question marks over the attacker's motives, mean the Nice trial is quite different from the past months' trial into the Islamist attacks that killed 130 in Paris in 2015.

Islamic State claimed responsibility a few days after the Nice massacre, but offered no proof that the attacker, who had a record of domestic violence and petty crimes, had direct contact with the group.

There are serious doubts over whether this was an opportunistic claim of responsibility, and the prosecutors' office said that was one of the points the trial would aim to clarify. They could not say whether the defendants would plead guilty or deny any wrongdoing.

ROAD RAGE

Described by neighbours as a "frightening" man with a tense personality, Lahouaiej Bouhlel had months before his rampage been handed a six-month suspended sentence for hurling a wooden pallet at another driver in a road rage incident.

French media including Le Monde and Liberation this week reported accounts by his wife of severe domestic violence by a husband who beat her, raped her and threatened to kill her and their children if she left him.

Lahouaiej Bouhlel drank alcohol, ate pork and showed no interest in religion, they quoted his wife as telling investigators after the attack. He started looking up Islamist content online weeks before the attack, Le Monde wrote.

Three of the accused, close friends of the attacker, are accused of participation in a terrorist criminal association for helping him obtain weapons and the truck. Two of those face 20 years in jail, while one faces a life sentence.

The five other defendants are accused of helping indirectly through arms trafficking and face shorter sentences. One of that group will be tried in absentia.

"Some people are hoping the trial will help them move forward," said Jean-Claude Hubler, who chairs the Life for Nice victims' association.

"Some are so angry that for them the trial will not lead to anything significant - we know that the terrorist is dead."

Hubler said he and a number of other victims were more interested in seeing whether officials will, separately from this trial, face sanctions for what he said was a lack of security to protect the Bastille Day celebrations.

The trial verdict is expected in December.

World+Biz

Nice attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

7h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

9h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

3h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride