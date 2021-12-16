Dutch Princess Amalia invited 21 guests to 18th birthday amid Covid-19 surge

Europe

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

Dutch Princess Amalia invited 21 guests to 18th birthday amid Covid-19 surge

Social-distancing restrictions were in place nationwide, including the early closing of restaurants and non-essential shops

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Netherlands&#039; Princess Amalia smiles as she uses a platter lift on a piste in the Alpine resort of Lech am Arlberg, Austria February 25, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Netherlands' Princess Amalia smiles as she uses a platter lift on a piste in the Alpine resort of Lech am Arlberg, Austria February 25, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Crown Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, invited 21 people to her 18th birthday party last week even as the government has asked people not to have more than four guests in the face of surging Covid-19 cases.

Amalia, who had cancelled indoor festivities because of the pandemic, held a last-minute gathering in the palace gardens, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote to parliament on Wednesday.

The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander had been expected to quietly celebrate her birthday last Tuesday.. Although no rules appear to have been broken, the event came as hospitals struggled to find beds for a surge in Covid-19 patients and concerns about the new Omicron variant.

Social-distancing restrictions were in place nationwide, including the early closing of restaurants and non-essential shops. Professional sporting events were closed to the public and households had been asked not to have more than four guests.

"Guests were asked to take a test. All were vaccinated. The assumption was that they would keep an acceptable distance," Rutte's letter to lawmakers said in reference to the party.

But King Willem-Alexander "informed me that in hindsight, it was not such a good idea. I think that's a sensible reaction," Rutte wrote.

The public disclosure of a usually private royal affair came days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure over assertions that his communications chief attended a festive gathering at his official Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year.

In October 2020, the Dutch royal family cut short a vacation to its holiday home in Greece after being criticized for travelling during the pandemic while the general population had been advised against going abroad.

World+Biz

Dutch / Amalia / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

12h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

18m | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

18h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak