Drone attack disrupts major Moscow airport flights

Europe

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

Drone attack disrupts major Moscow airport flights

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
A man looks at a flight information board at the departure zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo
A man looks at a flight information board at the departure zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo

Authorities had to divert flights of Vnukovo International Airport, one of Moscow's three international airports, after Ukraine launched a drone attack on Moscow, the Russian defence ministry said.

Five drones were reportedly used in the attack on Tuesday targeting locations in the wider region around the capital, reports BBC.

While Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the alleged attack, the Russian defence ministry said all the drones were shot down and there were no casualties or damage. A fifth was intercepted electronically before crashing, it said.

Flights from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt were among those affected by the disruption. Restrictions at the airport have now been lifted. 

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to Russian state media, one of the drones crashed in the town of Kubinka, which is roughly 36km from Vnukovo airport in the southwest of the city.

Another was reportedly shot down near the village of Valuevo, which is near the airport.

World+Biz

Moscow / airport / flight disruptions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake