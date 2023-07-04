Drone attack disrupts major Moscow airport flights

A man looks at a flight information board at the departure zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo

Authorities had to divert flights of Vnukovo International Airport, one of Moscow's three international airports, after Ukraine launched a drone attack on Moscow, the Russian defence ministry said.

Five drones were reportedly used in the attack on Tuesday targeting locations in the wider region around the capital, reports BBC.

While Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the alleged attack, the Russian defence ministry said all the drones were shot down and there were no casualties or damage. A fifth was intercepted electronically before crashing, it said.

Flights from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt were among those affected by the disruption. Restrictions at the airport have now been lifted.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to Russian state media, one of the drones crashed in the town of Kubinka, which is roughly 36km from Vnukovo airport in the southwest of the city.

Another was reportedly shot down near the village of Valuevo, which is near the airport.