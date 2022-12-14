Don't undermine EU with foreign policy vetoes, Scholz warns member states

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:42 pm

Photo: Michael Sohn/AP/picture alliance
Photo: Michael Sohn/AP/picture alliance

The European Union is united in its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament, adding, with apparent reference to Hungary, that attempts to undermine the bloc's values by blocking foreign policy measures would fail.

"Anyone who thinks he can undermine the values of the EU, to which every member state has committed itself, by blocking its foreign and security policies, will fail in that attempt," he told legislators on Wednesday.

Hungary earlier this week dropped its objections to an EU loan to Kyiv after the partial unfreezing of financial supports that had earlier been frozen over rule of law concerns.

