'Difficult' for IAEA to impartially assess nuclear plant, Ukraine says

Europe

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

'Difficult' for IAEA to impartially assess nuclear plant, Ukraine says

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi leaves a hotel as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission departs for a visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi leaves a hotel as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission departs for a visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said on Friday that it would be "difficult" for the UN nuclear watchdog to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference.

Energoatom also said the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which arrived at the power station on Thursday, had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russia has stationed troops.

"The Russians did not allow the mission to enter (the plant's) crisis centre, where Russian military personnel (are) currently stationed, whom the IAEA representatives were not supposed to see," Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Moscow in the first weeks of its invasion of Ukraine, but continues to be operated by Energoatom's staff under the supervision of Russian troops.

The plant, 10 km (6 miles) from Ukrainian positions across the Dnipro river, has come under repeated shelling over the past month, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame.

"The (Russian) occupiers lie, distort the facts and evidence that testify to their shelling of the power plant, as well as the consequences of damage to the (plant's) infrastructure," Energoatom's statement said.

"It is clear that under such conditions it will be difficult for IAEA to make an impartial assessment of the situation at (the plant)."

World+Biz

IAEA / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

1h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

3h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

4h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

17h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

1d | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman